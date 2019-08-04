US Embassy reminds of Travel Advisories on Sri Lanka in line with holidays

-

The United States Embassy in Colombo reiterating the travel advisory issued on Sri Lanka requests US citizens in Sri Lanka to be more vigilant of probable terror attacks that may occur within the country.

The security alert was issued by the embassy in acknowledgment of the upcoming holidays.

The United States has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory (Exercise Increased Caution) on Sri Lanka in line with the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Embassy points out that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.

The Embassy further requests American states in the country to take the following precautions to ensure their safety:

– Be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues.

– Follow the instructions of local authorities.

– Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.

– Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

– Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

– Review the Crime and Safety Report for Sri Lanka.

– U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.