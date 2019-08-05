UNP-led alliance before end of August  PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that an alliance with other political parties, led by the United National Party (UNP) and United National Front (UNF), will be formed before the end of August.

The Prime Minister mentioned this issuing a special statement on the alliance UNP was set to enter into, today (05).

He stated that a new alliance named the ‘Democratic National Front’ will be formed and registered as a political organization.

According to him, it has been observed in the recent political trends that it is difficult to win a presidential election as a single party. Therefore, the new coalition is formed with the aim of winning the upcoming presidential election, he said.