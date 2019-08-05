UNP-led alliance before end of August  PM

UNP-led alliance before end of August  PM

August 5, 2019   12:47 pm

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that an alliance with other political parties, led by the United National Party (UNP) and United National Front (UNF), will be formed before the end of August.

The Prime Minister mentioned this issuing a special statement on the alliance UNP was set to enter into, today (05).

He stated that a new alliance named the ‘Democratic National Front’ will be formed and registered as a political organization.

According to him, it has been observed in the recent political trends that it is difficult to win a presidential election as a single party. Therefore, the new coalition is formed with the aim of winning the upcoming presidential election, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories