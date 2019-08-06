Over 200,000 dengue cases in Sri Lanka, 47 deaths

August 6, 2019   12:04 am

Forty-seven people died and over 200,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first seven months this year, government figures revealed on Monday.

Till the end of July, a total of 234,078 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district followed by Gampaha and Kalutara, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government’s Epidemiology Unit said it had identified five high-risk districts -- Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara and Ratnapura.

Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain and dizziness.

“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school,” said epidemiologists. “Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal.”

Medical experts have further urged pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.

Last year, over 50 people died and over 48,000 were affected by the mosquito-borne virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

