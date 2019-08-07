Naval-fishing communities warned of rough seas & gusty winds

-

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times, the Department of Meteorology said today (07) issuing an alert.

The sudden increase of wind speed up to 80 kmph can be expected over sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu particularly in the afternoon and night.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.

Land areas:

Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph at times. The sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph can be expected over Northern and North-central provinces and over Trincomalee district, particularly in the afternoon and night.

Showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent in South-western parts of the island during the next few days from today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Sea areas:

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.

Shower or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.