Gamini Senarath and 2 others acquitted over Litro Gas case

Former President’s chief of staff Gamini Senarath and two others were acquitted and released by the Permanent High Court-at-Bar from the case filed over the alleged misappropriation of Litro Gas funds.

The Permanent High Court-at-Bar today (08) delivered the final verdict of the case against Gamini Senarath, Piyadasa Kudabalage and Lasantha Bandara for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million in funds belonging to Litro Gas.

The case was taken up again before a trial-at-bar consisting of Judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

The trial-at-bar had previously announced that the final verdict of the case would be issued on today (August 8).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Gamini Senarath, Piyadasa Kudabalage, Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara were named as the defendants of the case.

However, the Special High Court had recently released Neil Bandara Hapuhinna from the case without calling any witnesses.