Court order against obstructing garbage dumping in Aruwakkalu

The Court of Appeal today issued an order preventing any obstructions against the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) disposing garbage at the Aruwakkalu garbage dump.

The CMC had commenced the process of removing garbage amassed on the streets of Colombo to the site in Aruwakkalu, Puttalam.

As the waste terminal in Kerawalapitiya, which is operated by the Land Reclamation & Development Corporation under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, had stopped accepting any waste material with effect from Monday (05), garbage had started to pile up in the streets of Colombo.

The ministry said the decision was taken as the Kerawalapitiya waste terminal in disposing garbage at the terminal has been halted as the maximum capacity reached.

However, garbage dumps, as well as the rigorous malodour, had inconvenienced the residents in the area for the past few days.

Colombo Municipal Commissioner Palitha Nanayakkara said it was decided to transport these garbage dumps to Aruwakkalu waste terminal from yesterday (08).