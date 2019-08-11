Over 8000 drunk drivers arrested in police raids

-

The total number of drunk drivers arrested during the raids conducted since the 5th of July has increased to 8147, says Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

During the 24-hour raids conducted from 6.00 am last morning (10) to 6.00 am this morning (11), 180 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol were taken into custody.

A special month-long operation was launched island-wide on the 5th of July to apprehend drunk drivers.

The Police spokesperson said that the operation would especially be implemented on the roads in Colombo and the suburbs.

Police patrols and search missions are currently being carried out while police officers dressed in civilian clothing were also deployed.