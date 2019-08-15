Water levels of two reservoirs on the rise

-

The water levels of Castlereigh and Maussakelle reservoirs have rapidly increased owing to the downpours plagued the western region of the central hills for the past few days.

According to the engineers of the power plants linked these two reservoirs, the water level of Castlereigh reservoir has reached 7 feet, while the water level of Maussakelle reservoir has gone up to 20 feet, said Ada Derana correspondent.

Due to the adverse dry weather condition that prevailed in these water-catchment areas during the past few months, the water levels of Castlereigh and Maussakelle reservoirs dropped to 20 percent.

The power plant engineers said the capacity of hydropower generation at Canyon, Laxapana, New Laxapana, Polpitiya and Wimalasurendra power plants have been increased as the water levels of the two reservoirs considerably went up.

Meanwhile, the water levels of Mohini Waterfall and Gartmore Waterfall have also moved up owing to the adverse weather condition in the Maussakelle water-catchment areas.