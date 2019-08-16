Five more suspects arrested over Madampitiya murders

-

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the hacking to death of two underworld figures at Madampitiya, police said.

The suspects were arrested by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel while they were fleeing in a three-wheeler in the Wattala area, police spokesman said.

They are to be handed over to Mattakkuliya Police for further investigations.

This brings the number of suspects arrested over the double murder to 8.

STF personnel had also arrested three persons this morning on suspicion over the gruesome murders near the Madampitiya cemetery in Grandpass.

Two individuals, who had arrived for a funeral, were hacked to death by four men armed with machetes and swords near the Madampitiya cemetery at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday (15).

A three-wheeler suspected to have been used by the suspects was discovered within the cemetery premises while it was later uncovered that the vehicle belonged to W.A. Niroshani, who is currently in remand custody and is the wife of ‘Kudu Roshan’.

The STF had searched her residence in Mattakkuliya and discovered two swords while upon further searching the property and surroundings, the three suspects in question were apprehended.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sudes Asanka, 18, Mohamed Ramlan, 19, who are both residents of Mattakkuliya, and Kolitha de Silva, 34, who is the younger brother of ‘Kudu Roshan’ also known as ‘Aja’.