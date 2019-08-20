Many areas in Matara district impacted by power outage

-

Ada Derana correspondents have reported a power outage in many areas within the limits of Matara district.

According to them, the power has been disrupted from Matara to Kamburugamuwa, Palatuwa, Malinbada, Telijjawila, Akuressa and many other areas.

An officer of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) attached to the Matara district told Ada Derana that the power outage was caused by a tree that fell on to a power line cable at Palolpitiya area in Kamburupitiya.

The CEB said it was taking measures to provide electricity to each area using alternative methods.

However, speaking to Ada Derana, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Director of Development Sulakshana Jayawardena, said the disruption was resulted by a breakdown in three main transformers.

He added that steps were being taken to restore the power supply.