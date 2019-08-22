Showers & winds expected to enhance - Met. Dept.

-

The windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts, can increase up to 50 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent.

The Department of Meteorology said that the showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Northern provinces.

Several spells of showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Badulla districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Jaffna, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to 50kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.