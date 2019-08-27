SLFP & SLPP to resume talks today

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have scheduled a meeting today (27).

The two political parties held six rounds of discussions from March, however, it had come to a temporary half since June.

It is reported that changes have been made to the composition of the group of representatives from each party.

Accordingly, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, MP Mahinda Amaraweera and MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna will attend the meeting on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. In the meantime, National Organizer of SLPP former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, SLPP Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Dullas Alahapperuma will represent their party.

Prof. G.L. Peiris, speaking at a press conference held yesterday (26), said today’s meeting will not mainly focus on the presidential candidate but the future plans of the two parties.