PS member Dulakshi Fernando & sister further remanded

Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha member Dulakshi Fernando and her sister, who were arrested for obstructing police officers, have been further remanded by the Marawila Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, who were produced before the court today, were ordered remanded until September 06 by the magistrate.

The 21-year-old Pradeshiya Sabha member and her sister, who is aged 16, were arrested on August 20 on a warrant issued by the Marawila Magistrate’s Court.

The incident had taken place on August 19 when two policemen on duty had stopped a motorbike near the Seenor Junction in Wennappuwa at around 5.15 pm on Monday (19).

However, the female motorcyclist had not had her driving license or other relevant documents with her.

Subsequently, a Pradeshiya Sabha member who is the sister of the motorcyclist, as well as their father and brother had arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and a van.

Reportedly, they had obstructed the officers from performing their duties and attempted to take the motorbike and the suspect who had been under police custody.

The incident had been recorded by a police officer present at the scene.

The police had taken both motorbikes into their custody. However, the suspect had fled the scene in the van.

The police had reported the incident to the Marawila Magistrate’s Court while arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.