Archbishop of Canterbury commends President

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, called on President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (29) and appreciated the commitment of the island nation’s leader to build peace and reconciliation in the country.

The visit of the Reverend is a blessing to Sri Lanka, President Sirisena has said during the meeting while expressing his gratitude to the Archbishop for taking time to visit the island.

President and the Archbishop have engaged in a cordial discussion and the Archbishop had especially appreciated the measures taken by the President to build trust and understanding among all the communities and ensure rights of every religion.

Archbishop Welby invoked his blessings on the President and the two dignitaries exchanged mementoes to mark the visit.