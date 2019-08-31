Winds to enhance across country, rainfall at several areas

-

Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and Puttalam, Gampaha and Trincomalee districts and in the central hilly areas up to (60-70) kmph at times, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (31) are Musalpitti, IhalaPuliyankulama, Tambuttegama, Periyakulama, and Medirigiriyaabout 12.11 noon.



SEA AREAS:

The Southern and South-eastern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times, the Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. It is dangerous fishing activities in these sea areas further. Naval communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.