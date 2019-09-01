Prevailing windy condition to enhance

-

Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and Trincomalee district and in the central hilly areas up to 60 kmph at times.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces, stated Meteorology Department.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (01) are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Daladagama, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota and Kilanguppalai about 12.11 noon.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.