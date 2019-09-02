Elpitiya PS polls to be held in October

-

It has been decided to hold the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha elections on the 11th October this year, sources told Ada Derana.

On 30th August, the Supreme Court ordered the Elections Commission to hold the elections of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha after accepting nominations by Democratic United National Front (DUNF).

The DUNF had previously lodged a petition alleging an injustice as their nominations were rejected for the Local Government election of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

Delivering the verdict of the petition, the judge bench has ordered the Election Commission to accept the rejected nominations of the DUNF for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

On January 30, 2018, the Supreme Court had issued an interim injunction preventing elections being held for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, after considering the petition filed by the DUNF in connection with the upcoming Local Government polls.