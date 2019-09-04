Thundershowers expected at several sea areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces while light showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04) are Nalluruwa, Bothale, Kahawatta, Kosgama(R’pura District), Habessa, Dombagahawela about 12.10 noon.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.