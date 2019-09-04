Nigeria to reconsider closure of embassy in Sri Lanka

-

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will re-examine the closure of its embassy in Colombo in view of the important relationship the country has with Sri Lanka.

Buhari gave the assurance yesterday during a farewell audience granted to the outgoing High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Thambirajah Raveenthiran, at the State House in Abuja.

The Nigerian President explained that financial challenges which the country faced at the time informed the closure of some embassies and consulates during a rationalisation exercise.

He promised that his administration will take another look at that decision as it affected Sri Lanka following the request by Raveenthiran.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, wished Raveenthiran success in his future undertakings.

Raveenthiran said he had spent four of his 30-year career in diplomatic service in Nigeria.

According to him, his time in Nigeria was remarkable in several ways, stressing that he enjoyed the support and cooperation of Nigerians, and was greatly assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The outgoing diplomat said his country has a lot to offer Nigeria in counter-terrorism, medical tourism and higher education.

-Agencies