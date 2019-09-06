-

President Maithripala Sirisena today (06) signed the documents pertaining to the extradition of former Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjun Mahendran from Singapore to Sri Lanka.

A report containing more than 21,000 pages prepared by the Attorney General has to be submitted to the relevant department in Singapore for the extradition, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President has scrutinized the related documents and placed his signature as the Minister of Defence.

Steps will be taken to transmit these documents to Singapore through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon, the PMD reported.