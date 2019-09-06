President inks paperwork for Mahendrans extradition

President inks paperwork for Mahendrans extradition

September 6, 2019   04:18 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena today (06) signed the documents pertaining to the extradition of former Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjun Mahendran from Singapore to Sri Lanka.

A report containing more than 21,000 pages prepared by the Attorney General has to be submitted to the relevant department in Singapore for the extradition, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President has scrutinized the related documents and placed his signature as the Minister of Defence.

Steps will be taken to transmit these documents to Singapore through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon, the PMD reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories