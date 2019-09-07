Thundershowers to continue in five provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07) are Megalle, Telijjawala, Yatiyana, Walakanda, Kumbaldeniya and Tangalle about 12.10 noon.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.