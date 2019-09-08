Light spells of rain expected

-

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.