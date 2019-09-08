New Senior DIG in charge of election affairs

New Senior DIG in charge of election affairs

September 8, 2019   01:00 pm

-

Jagath Abeysirigunawardena has been appointed Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the election affairs.

The appointment has been made with immediate effect, with the approval of the National Police Commission.

The elections affairs have been handed over to Senior DIG Jagath Abeysirigunawardena who is also in charge of the Western Province and Traffic Directions.

Abeysirigunawardena is taking over the election duties from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremaratne.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories