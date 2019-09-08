New Senior DIG in charge of election affairs

-

Jagath Abeysirigunawardena has been appointed Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the election affairs.

The appointment has been made with immediate effect, with the approval of the National Police Commission.

The elections affairs have been handed over to Senior DIG Jagath Abeysirigunawardena who is also in charge of the Western Province and Traffic Directions.

Abeysirigunawardena is taking over the election duties from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremaratne.