Kanjipani Imran remanded for threatening cop

-

Notorious drug trafficker ‘Kanjipani Imran’ has been ordered remanded until September 20 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

This was in connection with the threatening of a police officer over the phone, the Police Spokesman said.

The accused had allegedly threatened an Inspector of Police (IP).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had ordered the Commissioner of Prisons to produce the notorious underworld figure before the court today (September 09).

The Chief Magistrate gave this order on September 05 after considering a request made by the Keselwatte Police.

Keselwatte police had recently arrested Kemdasan Thushanthan alias ‘Susantha’, who is alleged to be an accomplice of Kanjipani Imran, with over 20 grams of heroin.

However, Kanjipani Imran, who had been abroad at that time, had threatened and used profanity on two policemen who had been involved in the raid over the phone.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate accepted the request of the Keselwatte Police to name Kanjipani Imran as a suspect in the incident and ordered for him to be produced at the court today.

He was ordered remanded until September 20 after being produced at court today.