Landslide warning remains for 4 districts in effect

The landslide early warning issued for four districts will be in force till 3.00 pm today (18), the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) says.

Amber and yellow alerts were issued last evening (17) for Kegalle, Ratnapura, Nuwara Eliya and Kalutara districts.

Kiriella, Kalawana, Ratnapura and Eheliyagoda areas of Ratnapura district were cautioned to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

The NBRO issued the same warning for Matugama, Palindanuwara and Agalawatta areas of Kalutara district, Dehiowita and Warakapola of Kegalle district as well as Ambagamuwa area of Nuwara Eliya district.

Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat division and surrounding areas was cautioned to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.