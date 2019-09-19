Karannagoda & Gunathileke presented highest honorary ranks

-

Former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda and former Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force Air Chief Marshal Roshan Gunathileke have been conferred the topmost military ranks at an investiture ceremony held this morning (19).

The event was held under the patronage of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Maithripala Sirisena at the Colombo Harbour premises.

Accordingly, Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, who served as the Commander of the Navy from 2005 to 2009, was ceremoniously promoted to Admiral of the Fleet.

Meanwhile, the honorary rank of Marshal of the Air Force was bestowed on Air Chief Marshal Roshan Gunathileke. He served as the Commander of the Air Force from 2006 to 2011.

Admiral of the Fleet and Marshal of the Air Force are the foremost honorary ranks awarded to a Naval and Air Force officer during their military career.

The honorary ranks were awarded for their outstanding gallantry, meritorious performances and distinguished service to the nation during the humanitarian operation and defeat of terrorism in Sri Lanka.