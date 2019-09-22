Sri Lanka free of mother-to-child HIV

September 22, 2019   07:07 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Sri Lanka as a country that has successfully eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV, stated the National STD/AIDS Control Programme.

The relevant certificate for the declaration will be issued to Sri Lanka before the end of the year 2019, stated the Deputy Director of National STD/AIDS Control Programme Dr. Lilani Rajapaksa.

Mother-to-child transmission of HIV is the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from a woman living with HIV to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

