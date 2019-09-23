Sajith is still living in 89 - Sudarshani

-

Regardless of what the leadership of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says, the village-level supporters are today with the Sri Lanka Podujana Permuna (SLPP) and its presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to UPFA MP Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

Speaking during an event held in Katana, she said that the United National Party (UNP) is currently struggling unable to reach a decision regarding its presidential candidate.

“Some are saying its Ranil, some are saying Karu and some are saying Sajith,” she said, adding that the UNP does not have any leaders who are suitable for the year 2020.

“Sajith Premadasa is still living in the 1989 era, not in 2020,” she said.

Fernandopulle stated that none of them have presented programme for the country and that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already presented his plans to take the country forward.