Motorists urged to limit speed on Expressways

September 24, 2019   08:25 am

The motorists on Expressways are advised to limit the speed of their respective vehicles to 60 kmph due to the prevailing heavy rains, the Road Development Authority stated today (24).

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology warned that the existing showery condition is likely to continue until tomorrow (25).

Downpours of above 200 mm are likely at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) yesterday (23) requested the people living in the major flooding areas to evacuate if necessary as the water levels of Nilwala, Gin and Kalu rivers are on the rise.

