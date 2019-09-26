Met. Dept. forecasts afternoon thundershowers

-

The atmospheric conditions are getting favourable for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.