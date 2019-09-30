Deadline for acting postal vote applications extended

-

The closing date of submitting the applications for the postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019 has been extended until the 04th of October, stated the Chairman of the Elections Commission.

The previous deadline for submitting applications fell at midnight, today (30).

Accepting applications for the postal votes commenced on the 19th of September and continued over a period of 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the dates for the postal voting of the Presidential Election as the 30th and the 31st of October.

The Commission stated that the eligible postal voters are to submit their applications to the Returning Officer of their respective districts before or on the deadline.

A Gazette Extraordinary was issued on 18th September declaring the Presidential Election on the 16th of November 2019.

The date for calling in nominations for the election was also declared through the Gazette as the 07th of October 2019.