Evening thundershowers highly possible in many areas

The possibility for evening thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy of falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Central, Western and Uva Provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.