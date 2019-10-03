High possibility for evening thundershowers - Met Dept.

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island today.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.