Fourteen new envoys present credentials to President

Fourteen new ambassadors and high commissioners concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena.

The diplomats met the President at the President’s House in Colombo today (October 3).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne were also present on this occasion.

The envoys who presented credentials:

Mr. Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Mr. Francois Delhaye, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium

Mr. Makarimi Abissola Adechoubou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin

Mr. Carlos Jose de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic

Mr. Muhamed Cenqic, Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina

Mr. Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan

Mrs. Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea

Mr. Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia

Mr. Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece)

Mr. Juan Rolando Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile

Mrs. Eleonora Dimitrova Dimitrova, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria

Mr. Brendan Ward, Ambassador of Ireland

Mrs. Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Mrs. Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

While High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini is based in Kuala Lumpur and Ambassador of the Republic of Benin is based in Tokyo, all others are based in New Delhi.