Fourteen new envoys present credentials to President

Fourteen new envoys present credentials to President

October 3, 2019   10:14 pm

-

Fourteen new ambassadors and high commissioners concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena.

The diplomats met the President at the President’s House in Colombo today (October 3).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne were also present on this occasion.

The envoys who presented credentials:

Mr. Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Mr. Francois Delhaye, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium
Mr. Makarimi Abissola Adechoubou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin
Mr. Carlos Jose de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic
Mr. Muhamed Cenqic, Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina
Mr. Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan
Mrs. Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea
Mr. Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia
Mr. Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassador of the Hellenic  Republic (Greece)
Mr. Juan Rolando Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile
Mrs. Eleonora Dimitrova Dimitrova, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria
Mr. Brendan Ward, Ambassador of Ireland
Mrs. Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
Mrs. Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

While High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini is based in Kuala Lumpur and Ambassador of the Republic of Benin is based in Tokyo, all others are based in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories