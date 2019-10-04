High possibility of evening thundershowers

-

The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers may occur at a few places in Trincomalee district in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.