Evening thundershowers highly possible

The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.