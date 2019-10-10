Heavy rain, strong winds expected in Southern and Southeastern seas

October 10, 2019   06:52 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong winds in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

Due to the active cloudiness in the Southern and South-eastern sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given sea areas is high. 

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The active cloud formed in the Southern and Southeastern sea areas to the island is likely to persist during next 06 hours.

