All set for Elpitiya PS election

October 10, 2019   12:00 pm

The Galle District Returning Officer, commenting to the media today (10), stated that preparations for all that is necessary for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election tomorrow (11) are complete.

Accordingly, the Elpitiya election is set to be held at 47 polling stations situated within the division.

The Chief Counting Officers and all other officials have already commenced moving the ballot boxes and the related documents to their respective polling stations.

