Afternoon thundershowers highly possible - Met. Dept.

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts.

Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, the Meteorology Department says.

Heavy falls can be expected in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.