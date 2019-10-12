-

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the result of the Presidential Election 2019 will be the same as Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election.

He made these remarks speaking to the media following a public meeting held at Dambadeniya area yesterday (11).

He also stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), as expected, had a 100 percent victory in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election by securing the victory of all 17 Wards.

The former President thanked the people of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha for casting their ballots to for the SLPP’s victory.