D.A. Rajapaksa Museum trial postponed to January
October 15, 2019 10:09 am
The Special High Court has decided to take up the trial of D.A. Rajapaksa Museum case on the 9th of January, stated Ada Derana reporter.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.