Afternoon thundershowers expected in many areas

The Department of Meteorology says that the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers will occur in Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Winds will be Southerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.