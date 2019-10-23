Thundershowers possible in multiple areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Jaffna, Mannar and Puttalam districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankesanturai and sea areas extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.