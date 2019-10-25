Polling cards for prez poll to be delivered to Postal Dept. today

-

The official polling cards printed for the Presidential Election 2019 are to be handed over to the Postal Department today (25).

The Election Commission said the Postal Department will commence distributing the polling cards for the voters starting from tomorrow (25).

The special date for distributing polling cards will fall on November 03 and the distribution will end on November 09.

Voters who did not receive their polling cards before November 09 can obtain them through the post office linked to the address registered in the electoral register by verifying identity.

Meanwhile, distributing the polling cards for the postal voting is currently underway.

The postal voting for the Presidential Election will take place on October 31 and November 31.

The Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage has said printing the ballot papers for the Presidential Election will be completed before November 06.