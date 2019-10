-

A fire has erupted at a factory based on coconut products locate at Manammana area in Minuwangoda police division this afternoon (26).

Approximately 50 workers had been at the factory premises at the time of the incident, however, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire had been the high temperature used for drying coconut.

Minuwangoda Police and the fire brigade had doused the fire in a joint effort.