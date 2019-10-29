Suspects arrested for having links to LTTE charged by Malaysian courts

-

The individuals, who were arrested by the Malaysian Police on suspicion of having links to the now-defunct terror group defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), have been produced before a Malaysian court today (29).

According to Malaysian media, the two arrested lawmakers of Democratic Action Party (DAP) have been charged with supporting the LTTE.

Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan were arrested on October 10 along with five other suspects for allegedly having ties with the defunct terror group. Five more including a teacher were arrested the following day.

The two DAP lawmakers were charged alongside another suspect named S. Chandru at the Sessions Court in Melaka while the others were charged in separate courts nationwide.

National news wire Bernama has reported the charge against Gunasekaran (60) Saminathan (34) and S. Chandru (38), was framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The trio was accused of committing the offence during an event at the Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, on Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights in Melaka on November 28 last year between 8.30 pm and 10.50 pm, according to Malay Mail.

If found guilty, they can be sentenced to jail for life or a maximum 30 years, or a fine and can have any of their properties used in the offence confiscated.

Saminathan was also charged with possession of an item, said to have been used to perpetuate the offence linked to the LTTE, at the Human Resources and Consumer Affairs State Executive Council Office at the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department in Kompleks Seri Negeri on October 10 at 10.25 am.

That charge was framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) also of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of seven years, and the confiscation of the item, if convicted.

The arrested teacher (52), Sundaram Renggam was charged by the Sepang Sessions Court under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code with possession of items related to LTTE, The Star Online reported.

Separately in Selayang, Selangor, scrap metal dealer, A. Kalaimughilan was charged before Sessions Court judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin, with possession of terrorism-related paraphernalia belonging to the LTTE.

According to the charge sheet, Kalaimughilan was accused of committing the offence at Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang around 12.35 pm on October 10.

In a second charge, the 28-year-old was accused of committing the same offence in a vehicle parked in front of a house at the same address around 9.30 am on the same day.

The charges, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum seven years’ jail or a fine and the right for the displayed offensive items to be removed upon conviction.

Both the charges were read in Bahasa Malaysia by a court interpreter, and Kalaimughilan nodded to indicate he understood.

However, no plea was recorded as the accused was to be tried under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act.

