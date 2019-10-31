Will convert exam-centric edu. system into a student-centric system - Gotabaya

-

The student-centric education system will be reintroduced instead of the current examination-centric system, says Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The former Defense Secretary expressed these views addressing a public meeting in Ruwanwella.

The current generation of youth has not developed a skill that is competent as a result of the long-term education system that is exam-centric, he said.

Rajapaksa pointed out that information technology and digital technology is a great opportunity for the country to develop as well as the youth of Sri Lanka to get a good job and earn a decent income.

It is important to train young people on short term courses for employment in such fields as a solution to the employment issue, and cultivate children to be skilled from their infancy under a student-centric education system as training for the future, he pointed out.