Afternoon thundershowers possible over next few days

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 1.00 p.m.

Light showers will occur in coastal areas of the Western province and in Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, Uva, Southern Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kalutara and Polonnaruwa districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Colombo to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.