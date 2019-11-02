Fairly heavy rainfall expected today

-

A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and Western provinces tomorrow (03).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and Mullaitivu district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Uva provinces, and Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the eastern sea areas and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Winds will be variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.