TISL receives 79 complaints regarding prez poll

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has thus far received a total number of 79 complaints pertaining to the Presidential Election 2019.

The TISL said 59 of these complaints were directed to the Election Commission for further investigations.

Twenty of the complaints were regarding the misuse of State buildings and premises for election campaigning activities, the TISL added.

The TISL has received 11 complaints with regard to the public servants engaging in political campaigns and 10 complaints on misuse of vehicles belonging to State institutions. TISL has further received 8 complaints on transfers, promotions, and new appointments.

More complaints have been lodged against the misuse of government-sponsored developmental projects and the use of social media for election campaigns, the TISL said further.